Teams qualified for UEFA Champions League 2023-24 round of 16

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United finished bottom of Group A, meaning it won't even drop down to the Europa League.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 09:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: The final 16 teams in this season’s UEFA Champions League have been confirmed after the last round of matches on Wednesday.
Representative Image: The final 16 teams in this season's UEFA Champions League have been confirmed after the last round of matches on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Image: The final 16 teams in this season’s UEFA Champions League have been confirmed after the last round of matches on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

After all the matches of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 group stage, 32 teams across Europe have entered the first knockout round. 

Arsenal and Manchester City, the reigning champions, are the two English teams who have already made it through to the knockouts from their groups, while Newcastle United failed to join them after Paris Saint Germain and Dortmund drew 1-1 while the Magpies lost to Milan.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United finished bottom of Group A, meaning it won’t even drop down to the Europa League.

ALSO READ | Arsenal finishes successful Champions League group campaign with PSV draw

Which teams have advanced to the round of 16

From group A: Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen 

From group B: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven

From group C: Real Madrid, Napoli

From group D: Real Sociedad, Inter Milan

From group E: Atletico Madrid, Lazio

From group F: Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain

From group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig

From group H: Barcelona, Porto

When is the Champions League knockout draw?

The draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League starts at 4:30 pm (IST), on December 18, Monday at UEFA’s headquarters in Switzerland.

Where to watch the round of 16 draw online
The draw will be available to livestream for free, either on UEFA’s official website or on the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

The first round of knockout matches will be on February 13, 14, 20 and 21 (first legs) and March 5, 6, 12, 13 (second legs).

