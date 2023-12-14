Teams qualified for UEFA Champions League 2023-24 round of 16

After all the matches of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 group stage, 32 teams across Europe have entered the first knockout round.
Arsenal and Manchester City, the reigning champions, are the two English teams who have already made it through to the knockouts from their groups, while Newcastle United failed to join them after Paris Saint Germain and Dortmund drew 1-1 while the Magpies lost to Milan.
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United finished bottom of Group A, meaning it won’t even drop down to the Europa League.
Which teams have advanced to the round of 16
From group A: Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen
From group B: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven
From group C: Real Madrid, Napoli
From group D: Real Sociedad, Inter Milan
From group E: Atletico Madrid, Lazio
From group F: Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain
From group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig
From group H: Barcelona, Porto
When is the Champions League knockout draw?
The draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League starts at 4:30 pm (IST), on December 18, Monday at UEFA’s headquarters in Switzerland.
Where to watch the round of 16 draw online
The first round of knockout matches will be on February 13, 14, 20 and 21 (first legs) and March 5, 6, 12, 13 (second legs).
