UEFA Champions League: How can Barcelona qualify after the Bayern clash?

Barcelona faces the threat of not qualifying for the Champions League knockouts for the first time since the 2000-01 season when it faces the already-qualified Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Thursday.

Barcelona is second in the Group E table with seven points while Bayern tops the group with 15 points. Benfica is on five points while Dynamo Kyiv is out of contention with just one point after five matches.

Group E: UEFA Champions League points table

Position Club Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Bayern Munich 5 5 0 0 19 3 16 15 2. Barcelona 5 2 1 2 2 5 -4 17 3. Benfica 5 1 2 2 5 9 -4 5 4. Dynamo Kyiv 5 0 1 4 1 9 -8 1

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann has said that he will be without players, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Kimmich, Michael Cuisance and Marcel Sabitzer.

How can Barcelona qualify?

It is an exciting night in Group E football with Barcelona and Benfica battling for the qualification spot. Following are the scenarios regarding Barcelona's qualification chances.