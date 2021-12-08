Football Champions League Champions League UEFA Champions League: How can Barcelona qualify after the Bayern clash? Barcelona is second in the Group E table with seven points while Bayern tops the group with 15 points. Team Sportstar 08 December, 2021 21:18 IST In the last clash between the two teams, Barcelona had lost 0-3 at home to Bayern Munich in September. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 08 December, 2021 21:18 IST Barcelona faces the threat of not qualifying for the Champions League knockouts for the first time since the 2000-01 season when it faces the already-qualified Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Thursday.Barcelona is second in the Group E table with seven points while Bayern tops the group with 15 points. Benfica is on five points while Dynamo Kyiv is out of contention with just one point after five matches.Group E: UEFA Champions League points tablePositionClubMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints1Bayern Munich550019316152.Barcelona521225-4173.Benfica512259-454.Dynamo Kyiv501419-81Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann has said that he will be without players, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Kimmich, Michael Cuisance and Marcel Sabitzer. How can Barcelona qualify?It is an exciting night in Group E football with Barcelona and Benfica battling for the qualification spot. Following are the scenarios regarding Barcelona's qualification chances.If Barcelona defeats Bayern, it will reach 10 points in six games. In this case, it does not need to depend on Dynamo Kyiv beating Benfica for qualification. If Barcelona loses to Bayern but Benfica also loses to Dynamo Kyiv, Barcelona will qualify. If Barca loses to Bayern and Benfica wins against Dynamo Kyiv, then Benfica will qualify. If Barcelona draws its match and Benfica wins, then both teams will be eight points but Benfica will qualify based on head-to-head.If Barcelona draws and Benfica loses, then the Catalan club will be through to the Round of 16. Read more stories on Champions League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :