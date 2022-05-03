Villarreal vs Liverpool: All you need to know about Champions League second semifinal Leg 2

Liverpool will look to seal its victory against Villarreal when the two sides meet in the second leg of the second semifinal of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Tuesday.

The Reds have already secured a lead in the first leg, with an own goal from Villarreal and Sadio Mane netting the second and will look to build on the lead as it looks to play its third Champions League final in five years.

Unai Emery's Villarreal has already shown against Bayern Munich, its ability to attack on the counter and Liverpool will have to be cautious not to give any space to the Spanish side.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Liverpool and Villarreal have come up against each other once before in the Europa League 2015-16 semifinal, wherein the Reds had come out victorious 3-1 on aggregate.

The last time Liverpool travelled to Villarreal, it returned with a loss. With a two-goal advantage this time around, Klopp's Liverpool will look to rectify that in Spain.

Liverpool 3-0 Villarreal (2016)

Villarreal 1-0 Liverpool (2016)

Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal (2021)

RELATED | Champions League: Liverpool overwhelms Villarreal 2-0 in first-leg, on course for CL final

TEAM FORM: Villarreal comes into the match with two consecutive losses, with the most recent one being in La Liga. Liverpool, on the other hand, has extended its unbeaten run to 12 games with a win against Newcastle United in its previous match.

Liverpool's last five matches:

1-0 Win vs Newcastle United (Premier League)

2-0 Win vs Villarreal (Champions League semifinals)

2-0 Win vs Everton (Premier League)

4-0 Win vs Manchester United (Premier League)

3-2 Win vs Manchester City (FA Cup semifinal)

Villarreal's last five matches:

1-2 Loss vs Deportivo Alaves (La Liga)

0-2 Loss vs Liverpool (Champions League semifinals)

2-0 Win vs Valencia (La Liga)

2-1 Win vs Getafe (La Liga)

1-1 Draw vs Bayern Munich (Champions League quarterfinals)

Players to look out for:

Sadio Mane, Liverpool: The Senegal International has changed his position from a winger to a striker and has got his name in the scoresheet in the first leg against Villarreal as well.

Mane scored his 14th Champions League goal against Emery's side, equalling Didier Drogba's record as the African with most such goals in the competition's history. The Senegalese will look to surpass the Ivorian when he takes to the pitch for the return leg.

READ | Liverpool manager Klopp hails 'world class' Mane

Arnaut Danjuma, Villarreal: The Dutchman has scored six times in the Champions League this season and has assisted a further two and remains one of the most dangerous counter attacking players in the tournament. He has scored 16 goals in 33 appearances this season.

Predicted Lineups:

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Villarreal Predicted XI: Geronimo Rulli(GK), Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan; Dani Parejo, Etienne Capoue, Francis Coquelin, Giovani Lo Celso, Samuel Chukwueze, Arnaut Danjuma

When and where to watch the UEFA Champions League semifinal?