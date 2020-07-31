Football Football Championship: Fulham edges past Cardiff on aggregate to set up Brentford final Fulham, which defeated Cardiff City 3-2 on aggregate, will face local rival Brentford in an all south-west London playoff final at Wembley on Tuesday. Reuters 31 July, 2020 09:59 IST Fulham advanced to the Championship playoff final despite a 2-1 loss to Cardiff City after edging past its rival 3-2 on aggregate. - Twitter Reuters 31 July, 2020 09:59 IST Fulham advanced to next week's Championship playoff final despite a 2-1 home loss to Cardiff City on Thursday after edging past its opponent 3-2 on aggregate.The club will now face local rival Brentford, which beat Swansea City by the same aggregate score after Wednesday's 3-1 victory, in an all south-west London final at Wembley on Tuesday.In a furious start, Cardiff, which had lost the first leg 2-0, stunned the host after eight minutes with centre back Curtis Nelson's header.But Fulham struck back 24 seconds after the restart, snatching an equaliser through Neeskens Kebano to restore its two-goal advantage in the tie.After conceding possession to Fulham for the rest of the first half, substitute Lee Tomlin put Cardiff back in front two minutes after the restart to set up a tense second half.READ | Fast start propels Brentford into Championship playoff final Cardiff keeper Alex Smithies kept his team in the game on several occasions with a string of superb saves, including tipping an Aboubakar Kamara shot onto the post in the 68th minute.But despite late Cardiff pressure for a goal that would have sent the game into extra time, Fulham hung on to earn the chance to return to the Premier League after one season in the second tier.“It wasn't pretty at all. It was the worst start you can think of,” Fulham captain Tom Cairney told Sky. “These 2-0 leads are a bit weird in your head. It feels comfortable but is not at the same time.“We let ourselves down by not playing our normal game, and we invited pressure. But in the second half we dug in deep we got over the line.”Fulham, which had finished one place above Cardiff in the final Championship table, last won a Championship playoff final two years ago, beating Aston Villa 1-0 at Wembley to earn promotion.Brentford is looking to earn a spot in the top division for the first time in 73 years as it prepares to move to its new Brentford Community Stadium home for the 2020-21 campaign. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos