Football Football Fast start propels Brentford into Championship playoff final Brentford bossed the match from the start in its last-ever fixture at Griffin Park, its home since 1904, and added a third goal early in the second half. Reuters London 30 July, 2020 09:50 IST Brentford's David Raya saves a penalty taken by Swansea City's Andre Ayew. - Reuters Reuters London 30 July, 2020 09:50 IST Early goals from Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Marcondes settled Brentford nerves and laid the platform for a 3-1 victory over Swansea City on Wednesday to seal a place in the English Championship playoff final next week.Trailing 1-0 from the first leg of the semi-final, Brentford bossed the match from the start in its last-ever fixture at Griffin Park, the club's home since 1904, and added a third goal early in the second half through Bryan Mbeumo.Rhian Brewster pulled one back for Swansea 12 minutes from time to set up a nail-biting finish, but the host hung on to win 3-2 on aggregate and edge closer to a top-flight return for the first time in 73 years as it prepares to move to its new Brentford Community Stadium home for the 2020-21 campaign.Brentford await the winner of the other semi-final between Fulham and Cardiff City on Thursday, with the London side leading 2-0 from the first leg.READ | Serie A: Juventus loses to Cagliari as Ronaldo's Golden Boot hopes fade The victory was the first in 12 playoff matches for Brentford which made the perfect start when leading scorer Watkins netted his 26th goal of the campaign, profiting from a perfect through-ball by the impressive Mathias Jensen.The home side was ahead in the tie inside 15 minutes as Marcondes drifted between the Swansea centre backs to head a pin-point Said Benrahma cross into the net.Benrahma also hit the post in a dominant first-half display from Thomas Frank's side, which moved further ahead within a minute of the second half.Jensen released left back Rico Henry into space and his cross was volleyed into the net by Mbeumo with a sublime finish.Swansea gave itself a chance when Pontus Janssons mistake allowed Brewster to chip David Raya in the home goal, but the side could not find a second goal to level the tie.