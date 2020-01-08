Liverpool loans Brewster to Swansea for remainder of season

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has joined Swansea City on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old reunites with Swansea boss Steve Cooper, under whom he won the Golden Boot with England at the Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

Brewster has made only three appearances for Liverpool in 2019-20, most recently as a substitute in the 1-0 FA Cup third-round win over Everton at Anfield last Sunday.

The forward will be available to make his debut in the all-Welsh clash with Cardiff City on January 12.

Swansea sit sixth in the Championship after 26 matches.