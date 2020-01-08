Football Football Liverpool loans Brewster to Swansea for remainder of season Liverpool has sent Rhian Brewster to Swansea City to get some playing time over the rest of 2019-20. Joe Wright 08 January, 2020 05:00 IST Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster - Getty Images Joe Wright 08 January, 2020 05:00 IST Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has joined Swansea City on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old reunites with Swansea boss Steve Cooper, under whom he won the Golden Boot with England at the Under-17 World Cup in 2017. Brewster has made only three appearances for Liverpool in 2019-20, most recently as a substitute in the 1-0 FA Cup third-round win over Everton at Anfield last Sunday. The forward will be available to make his debut in the all-Welsh clash with Cardiff City on January 12. Swansea sit sixth in the Championship after 26 matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos