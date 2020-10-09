Football

Chelsea keeper Mendy suffers thigh injury on Senegal duty

Edouard Mendy, who joined Chelsea for a reported 22 million pounds from French club Stade Rennes last month, has returned to London and will undergo further tests.

EDOUARD MENDY

“The Senegalese Football Federation has announced the withdrawal from their squad of Edouard Mendy due to injury,” Chelsea said in a statement.   -  TWITTER/CHELSEAFC

Reuters
09 October, 2020 18:30 IST

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy sustained a right thigh injury during a training session with Senegal this week, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Mendy, who joined Chelsea for a reported 22 million pounds ($28.47 million) from French club Stade Rennes last month, has returned to London and will undergo further tests.

Senegal is due to play Morocco later on Friday.

“The Senegalese Football Federation has announced the withdrawal from their squad of Edouard Mendy due to injury,” Chelsea said in a statement on their website.

“The goalkeeper... had a medical examination in a hospital in Rabat... Mendy has since returned to Chelsea where he will undergo further examinations.”

The 28-year-old, brought in to boost Chelsea's goalkeeping options with Spain's Kepa Arrizabalaga suffering a dip in form since last season, kept a clean sheet in his first league start as Frank Lampard's side beat Crystal Palace 4-0 last Saturday.

Chelsea next hosts Southampton on October 17 when the league resumes following the international break.

