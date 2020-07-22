Football Football Chelsea 'long way' from being title contenders, says Lampard Frank Lampard feels Chelsea is “a long way” from competing with the likes of Liverpool and Man City, who have set the benchmark in terms of consistency. Reuters 22 July, 2020 10:03 IST Frank Lampard's Chelsea is currently third in the Premier League and is in prime position to seal a Champions League berth for next season. - Getty Images Reuters 22 July, 2020 10:03 IST Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes his side is a long way short of the levels of Premier League Champion Liverpool and Manchester City, who have set the benchmark in terms of consistency.Lampard's Chelsea, currently third in the league, visits title winner Liverpool on Wednesday, chasing the three points it needs to secure Champions League football next season.RELATED| Lampard says more to come as Chelsea looks to bridge the gap Liverpool goes into the game having dropped eight points in its past five matches, but still remains 30 points clear of Chelsea.When asked how far his team had to go to compete with Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City, Lampard said: “A long way.“We have to be realistic about that as a club, as do many of the other clubs, because themselves and Manchester City, particularly Liverpool this year, have shown an incredible consistency that only comes through hard work and time with fantastic players and fantastic coaching.“We are at a different point in the curve. You are talking about probably the two best club teams in world football, up there with a couple of others in European football.RELATED| Chelsea pounces on De Gea errors to book FA Cup final berth “The points don't lie over the past few seasons. We are realistic but we have targets and we want to close that gap,” he added.Chelsea has already spent big in the transfer market to recruit attackers Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner for next season.The club has been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz in the British media but Lampard refused to discuss transfer speculation.France midfielder N'Golo Kante will remain on the sidelines for the Liverpool clash, having already missed Chelsea's last four matches in the league and FA Cup due to a hamstring injury. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos