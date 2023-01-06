Football

Pulisic hurts right knee, joins Chelsea’s long injury list

The United States winger required treatment after appearing to jar his knee as City defender John Stones made a last-ditch tackle midway through the first half.

London 06 January, 2023 09:34 IST
Christian Pulisic of Chelsea leaves the field following medical treatment during a Premier League match against Manchester City.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea leaves the field following medical treatment during a Premier League match against Manchester City. | Photo Credit: RYAN PIERSE

Christian Pulisic joined Chelsea’s long injury list after hurting his right knee while attempting a shot on goal in the 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

The United States winger required treatment after appearing to jar his knee as City defender John Stones made a last-ditch tackle midway through the first half. Pulisic couldn’t continue and was replaced in the 22nd minute.

On Pulisic, Chelsea manager Graham Potter said there was “contact with his knee” and wasn’t able to give a timeframe for any possible absence.

“We’re hoping it’s not too serious,” Potter said.

Chelsea’s next game is against City again, in the FA Cup on Sunday, and Potter is facing a mounting list of absentees.

Raheem Sterling also came off early in the game with what appeared a right hamstring injury. Already missing were N’Golo Kante, Armando Broja, Reece James, Edouard Mendy, Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell, while playmaker Mason Mount was also absent against City after picking up a knock before the game.

“We can’t complain about it,” Potter said. “We just have to get on with it.”

