MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Colombia vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Lineups out as Luis Diaz for COL, Vinicius for BRA starts; Kick-off at 5:30 AM IST

COL vs BRA: Get the live updates, scores and highlights of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Colombia and Brazil.

Updated : Nov 17, 2023 04:56 IST

Team Sportstar
Brazil's forward Vinicius Junior (C) and teammates arrive for a training session.
Brazil's forward Vinicius Junior (C) and teammates arrive for a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Brazil's forward Vinicius Junior (C) and teammates arrive for a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Colombia and Brazil at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia on Friday.

  • November 17, 2023 04:46
    Live Streaming Info

    When and where will Colombia vs Brazil be played?

    The FIFA World Cup qualifier between Colombia and Brazil will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano in Atlantico, Colombia.

    Where to live stream Colombia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?

    The FIFA World Cup qualifier, Colombia vs Brazil, will not be live telecast on TV. However, it will be streamed live on FIFA+.

  • November 17, 2023 04:44
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Colombia and Brazil at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia on Friday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup /

Brazil /

Venezuela

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Colombia vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Lineups out as Luis Diaz for COL, Vinicius for BRA starts; Kick-off at 5:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina vs Uruguay Live Updates, FIFA World Cup qualifier: Playing XIs out, Messi returns from injury; Kick-off at 5:30 am IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Uruguay LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Head to head, form guide, when and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal beats Liechtenstein Highlights, LIE 0-2 POR, Euro 2024 qualifiers: Ronaldo scores opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ronaldo scores for Portugal as it beats Liechtenstein 2-0 in the Euro 2024 qualifiers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Colombia vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Lineups out as Luis Diaz for COL, Vinicius for BRA starts; Kick-off at 5:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina vs Uruguay Live Updates, FIFA World Cup qualifier: Playing XIs out, Messi returns from injury; Kick-off at 5:30 am IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ronaldo scores for Portugal as it beats Liechtenstein 2-0 in the Euro 2024 qualifiers
    Reuters
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Manvir goal edges India to 1-0 win against 10-man Kuwait
    PTI
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings after India vs Kuwait, Pakistan bottom of Group G
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Colombia vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Lineups out as Luis Diaz for COL, Vinicius for BRA starts; Kick-off at 5:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina vs Uruguay Live Updates, FIFA World Cup qualifier: Playing XIs out, Messi returns from injury; Kick-off at 5:30 am IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Uruguay LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Head to head, form guide, when and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal beats Liechtenstein Highlights, LIE 0-2 POR, Euro 2024 qualifiers: Ronaldo scores opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ronaldo scores for Portugal as it beats Liechtenstein 2-0 in the Euro 2024 qualifiers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment