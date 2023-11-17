- November 17, 2023 04:46Live Streaming Info
When and where will Colombia vs Brazil be played?
The FIFA World Cup qualifier between Colombia and Brazil will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano in Atlantico, Colombia.
Where to live stream Colombia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?
The FIFA World Cup qualifier, Colombia vs Brazil, will not be live telecast on TV. However, it will be streamed live on FIFA+.
- November 17, 2023 04:44Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Colombia and Brazil at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia on Friday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- Colombia vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Lineups out as Luis Diaz for COL, Vinicius for BRA starts; Kick-off at 5:30 AM IST
- Argentina vs Uruguay Live Updates, FIFA World Cup qualifier: Playing XIs out, Messi returns from injury; Kick-off at 5:30 am IST
- Argentina vs Uruguay LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Head to head, form guide, when and where to watch Messi play?
- Portugal beats Liechtenstein Highlights, LIE 0-2 POR, Euro 2024 qualifiers: Ronaldo scores opening goal
- Ronaldo scores for Portugal as it beats Liechtenstein 2-0 in the Euro 2024 qualifiers
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE