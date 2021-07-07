Football Football Argentina beats Colombia in shootout to reach Copa America final Argentina had taken the lead after six minutes through Martinez but Luis Diaz equalised for Colombia after the hour. Reuters BRASILIA 07 July, 2021 09:09 IST Players of Argentina celebrate after defeating Colombia in a penalty shootout and qualifying for the Copa America final. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters BRASILIA 07 July, 2021 09:09 IST Argentina will face Brazil in the Copa America final after it beat Colombia 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday following a 1-1 draw in their semi-final in Brasilia.Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved from Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona while Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes and Lautaro Martinez all scored from the spot to put Argentina through to the title decider.READ: Copa America Argentina vs Colombia highlightsArgentina had taken the lead after six minutes through Martinez but Luis Diaz equalised for Colombia after the hour.Argentina will face host Brazil in Saturday’s final at the Maracana after the reigning champion beat Peru 1-0 in Monday’s first semi-final. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :