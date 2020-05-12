Football

WATCH: Jari Litmanen secures victory for Ajax over AS Roma

Ajax legend Jari Litmanen has made a full recovery from the coronavirus and shared that it was the worse condition he has ever been in.

12 May, 2020 15:21 IST

Jari Litmanen (left) shared suffering from coronavirus was the worse condition he has ever been in.   -  REUTERS

Relive Jari Litmanen's second-half strike during Ajax's Champions League group stage fixture against AS Roma from December 2002. The Finnish sharpshooter added the vital second to outscore the Italian side in Amsterdam.

 

 

