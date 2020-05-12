Football Football WATCH: Jari Litmanen secures victory for Ajax over AS Roma Ajax legend Jari Litmanen has made a full recovery from the coronavirus and shared that it was the worse condition he has ever been in. Team Sportstar 12 May, 2020 15:21 IST Jari Litmanen (left) shared suffering from coronavirus was the worse condition he has ever been in. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 12 May, 2020 15:21 IST Ajax legend Jari Litmanen has made a full recovery from the coronavirus and shared that it was the worse condition he has ever been in. Relive Jari Litmanen’s second-half strike during Ajax’s Champions League group stage fixture against AS Roma from December 2002. The Finnish sharpshooter added the vital second to outscore the Italian side in Amsterdam. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos