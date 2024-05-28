Euro 2024: Czech Republic announces squad; Soucek named captain

A trio of Bayer Leverkusen players who won the Bundesliga and the German Cup unbeaten headline the Czech Republic squad for the European Championship.

Forwards Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek and goalkeeper Matej Kovar were in the 26-man squad named by coach Ivan Hasek on Tuesday.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek will captain the Czechs, and picked with clubmate and right back Vladimir Coufal.

Viktoria Plzen midfielder Lukas Cerv made the squad for the first time.

“I trust these players and hope the’re ready to fight for us to be successful,” Hasek said.

The Czechs have a training camp in Schladming, Austria, before playing two warmup matches against Malta in Grodig, Austria, on June 7 and North Macedonia in the Czech city of Hradec Kralove three days later.

The team opens the tournament in Germany in Group F on June 18 against Portugal in Leipzig followed by Georgia on June 22 and Turkey four days later in Hamburg.