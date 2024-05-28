MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Czech Republic announces squad; Soucek named captain

Forwards Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek and goalkeeper Matej Kovar were in the 26-man squad named by coach Ivan Hasek on Tuesday.

Published : May 28, 2024 19:41 IST

AP
FILE PHOTO - Forwards Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek, and goalkeeper Matej Kovar are among the 26-man squad named by coach Ivan Hasek.
FILE PHOTO - Forwards Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek, and goalkeeper Matej Kovar are among the 26-man squad named by coach Ivan Hasek. | Photo Credit: PETR DAVID JOSEK/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Forwards Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek, and goalkeeper Matej Kovar are among the 26-man squad named by coach Ivan Hasek. | Photo Credit: PETR DAVID JOSEK/ AP

A trio of Bayer Leverkusen players who won the Bundesliga and the German Cup unbeaten headline the Czech Republic squad for the European Championship.

Forwards Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek and goalkeeper Matej Kovar were in the 26-man squad named by coach Ivan Hasek on Tuesday.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek will captain the Czechs, and picked with clubmate and right back Vladimir Coufal.

Viktoria Plzen midfielder Lukas Cerv made the squad for the first time.

“I trust these players and hope the’re ready to fight for us to be successful,” Hasek said.

The Czechs have a training camp in Schladming, Austria, before playing two warmup matches against Malta in Grodig, Austria, on June 7 and North Macedonia in the Czech city of Hradec Kralove three days later.

The team opens the tournament in Germany in Group F on June 18 against Portugal in Leipzig followed by Georgia on June 22 and Turkey four days later in Hamburg.

Czech Republic Squad
Goalkeepers: Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague), Matej Kovar (Leverkusen), Vitezslav Jaros (Sturm Graz).
Defenders: Vladimir Coufal (West Ham), David Doudera (Slavia Prague), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Robin Hranac (Viktoria Plzen), Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague), David Zima (Slavia Prague), Tomas Vlcek (Slavia Prague), David Jurasek (Hoffenheim), Martin Vitik (Sparta Prague).
Midfielders: Tomas Soucek (West Ham), Michal Sadilek (Twente), Antonin Barak (Fiorentina), Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague), Ondrej Lingr (Feyenoord), Vaclav Cerny (Wolfsburg), Matej Jurasek (Slavia Prague), Pavel Sulc (Viktoria Plzen), Lukas Cerv (Viktoria Plzen).
Forwards: Patrik Schick (Leverkusen), Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague), Tomas Chory (Viktoria Plzen), Mojmir Chytil (Slavia Prague), Adam Hlozek (Leverkusen)

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

