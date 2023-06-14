Magazine

East Bengal signs Nishu Kumar from Kerala Blasters on one-year loan deal

Nishu will reunite with coach Carles Cuadrat at East Bengal. The duo were part of the BFC squad in 2018-19 when it won the ISL.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 13:07 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters defender Nishu Kumar undergoing pre-match training.
Photo Credit: Pal Pillai/ISL
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters defender Nishu Kumar undergoing pre-match training. | Photo Credit: Pal Pillai/ISL

East Bengal signed defender Nishu Kumar from Kerala Blasters on a one-year loan- deal on Wednesday. Nishu was part of the Bengaluru FC team that won the Indian Super League (ISL) title in 2018-19 under Carles Cuadrat, the current coach of East Bengal.

An elated Nishu said, “It’s a matter of great pride for me to join an iconic institution like East Bengal. This club has a huge fan base, which is always a great motivation for a player to give his best.”

Intercontinental Cup: Stimac not impressed with India’s latest showing

“I am also thrilled to reunite with coach Carles, who groomed me in my formative years at BFC,” he added.

A full-back from Uttar Pradesh, the 25-year-old is known for his ability to operate on both sides of the pitch.

During his stint with BFC under the tutelage of Cuadrat, Nishu won the Federation Cup (2017), Super Cup (2018) and the ISL, respectively.

The Spanish coach praising Nishu said, “He is a very talented and hardworking player. He has ample ISL experience under his belt, having won the league in 2019 and reached another final in 2022. It was while playing under me that he got selected for the Indian national team. He is someone who always gives his best effort on the pitch.”

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
