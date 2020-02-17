East Bengal seals 3-1 win over Indian Arrows as I-League returns to Cooperage

East Bengal defeated Indian Arrows 3-1 on Monday as the I-League returned to Mumbai's Cooperage stadium after three years.

Jaime Santos (5'), Asheer Akhtar (62') and Lalrindika Ralte (67') scored for East Bengal, while Vikram Pratap Singh (54') pulled one back for Indian Arrows.

East Bengal fetched an early lead when Spanish striker Marcos Espada found a long ball inside the penalty box and passed it to Colado, who took a long shot and slotted it to the left-corner of the net.

Match highlights | East Bengal vs Indian Arrows

After change of ends, in the 46th minute, Arrows earned a penalty kick and had a chance to draw parity but Vikram Pratap Singh shot wide.

The teenager, however, made up for his mistake with an equaliser in the 54th minute. Making a run from the left flank, Vikram stormed into the box and dribbled past the defenders to calmly slot home.

Arrows’ joy was, however, short-lived as eight minutes later Akhtar took East Bengal 2-1 ahead with his tap-in off a corner-kick. And in the 67th minute, Lalrindika nodded a corner into the goal which sealed the victory for East Bengal, taking it to the sixth spot on the points table.