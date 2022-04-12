East Bengal returned sporting rights by Shree Cement

According to Shree Cement sources, they have returned the sporting rights to East Bengal, which means that the club regains the right to play the Indian Super League (ISL) if it complies with the official regulations.

Shree Cement returned the rights after investing in East Bengal for two seasons and initiated the club in the ISL.

East Bengal had a disappointing ISL season and finished at the bottom, securing just one win throughout its entire campaign.

More to follow.......