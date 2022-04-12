Football Football East Bengal returned sporting rights by Shree Cement Shree Cement returned the rights after investing in East Bengal for two seasons and initiated the club in the ISL. Team Sportstar 12 April, 2022 19:16 IST It was a disapppointing ISL season for East Bengal, which finished last and had just one win throughout the entire campaign. - Focus Sports/ISL Team Sportstar 12 April, 2022 19:16 IST According to Shree Cement sources, they have returned the sporting rights to East Bengal, which means that the club regains the right to play the Indian Super League (ISL) if it complies with the official regulations.Shree Cement returned the rights after investing in East Bengal for two seasons and initiated the club in the ISL. East Bengal had a disappointing ISL season and finished at the bottom, securing just one win throughout its entire campaign. More to follow....... Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :