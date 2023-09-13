MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bellingham revels in free role for England

Jude Bellingham bounced back from a rare off day with a sensational performance in England’s 3-1 victory against Scotland on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 10:30 IST , GLASGOW, Scotland - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after the match.
England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jude Bellingham bounced back from a rare off day with a sensational performance in England’s 3-1 victory against Scotland on Tuesday -- again underlining why he is regarded as one of the best young players in the world.

The 20-year-old has taken Real Madrid by storm, scoring five goals in his first four games for the club since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in the close season.

Like many of his team mates he did not hit the heights in a 1-1 draw against Ukraine on Saturday as England dropped points for the first time in Euro 2024 qualifying Group C.

READ | England cruises to victory in Scotland

But against an outclassed Scotland he was magnificent in a more advanced role, producing a silky display which included a goal and an assist for captain Harry Kane.

“I wasn’t happy with how I played against Ukraine, it wasn’t anywhere near my best and the motivation is always to get back to your best. I got somewhere close tonight,” he said.

“It’s just a freedom role really. I get given the freedom by the amazing team mates and manager (Carlo Ancelotti) that I have (at Real Madrid).

“I know it depends on the system we (England) play, and we’ve got so many amazing players to accommodate, and so the team comes first always. I really enjoyed playing in that position today.”

While Bellingham could no doubt play anywhere, Southgate knows that making sure the former Birmingham City player is allowed to fully utilise his multi-faceted game will be key to England’s ambitions to win Euro 2024.

Scotland had no answer to him and they will not be alone.

“For a young man to have that kind of football brain, I love watching him,” former Scotland midfielder Graeme Souness told Channel 4. “Jude Bellingham is the real deal.”

England manager Southgate said that Bellingham did not have any point to prove despite a subdued display against Ukraine, with the draw leaving England six points clear at the top.

“Saturday was not his best game but we weren’t at the level we wanted to be and we knew he has a fantastic personality to come back from that,” Southgate said.

“His performances have been outstanding and one performance isn’t going to change that. As an attacking eight, or where he played tonight, he looks to get into the box.

“Tonight his athleticism to press was so important. Scotland’s system is difficult to play against so we slightly changed our system and he did that well.”

Related Topics

England /

Jude Bellingham /

Scotland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bellingham revels in free role for England
    Reuters
  2. Southgate criticises ‘ridiculous’ treatment of England defender Maguire
    Reuters
  3. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Ekana Stadium — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. David Willey ready to do ‘donkey’ work to avoid more World Cup heartbreak
    Reuters
  5. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Marquinhos earns Brazil late win over Peru
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bellingham revels in free role for England
    Reuters
  2. Southgate criticises ‘ridiculous’ treatment of England defender Maguire
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Marquinhos earns Brazil late win over Peru
    Reuters
  4. Voeller’s Germany snaps losing run with 2-1 win over France
    Reuters
  5. England cruises to victory in Scotland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bellingham revels in free role for England
    Reuters
  2. Southgate criticises ‘ridiculous’ treatment of England defender Maguire
    Reuters
  3. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Ekana Stadium — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. David Willey ready to do ‘donkey’ work to avoid more World Cup heartbreak
    Reuters
  5. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Marquinhos earns Brazil late win over Peru
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment