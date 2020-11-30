Arsenal's Arteta not worried about his job despite another defeat

Arsenal's fifth Premier League defeat of the season dropped it to 14th on Sunday, but manager Mikel Arteta said he is not worried about losing his job despite the club's awful start.

Goals from Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium, a result that left Arsenal on 13 points, eight behind leader Tottenham Hotspur, after 10 matches.

Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal coach a year to the day on Sunday when the club was sitting eighth, but Arteta said he was focused on the team's future, not his own.

Wolves hang on for 2-1 win at Arsenal after Jimenez injury

“It's something that the day I decided to be a coach I knew that one day I would be sacked or leave the football club but I don't know when that is going to happen,” Arteta told reporters.

“In this profession, I know it will happen but I never worry about it.

“My only concern is to get the best out of the players and give the best possible service to the club.”

Clever Cavani offering Man United different options in attack

Arsenal has lost its last three home league games and is mired in its worst start to a season since 1981-82.

Only two of its 13 shots were on target on Sunday and Gabriel's first-half equaliser was its 10th league goal of the season -- just one more than 19th placed Fulham.

“We can beat anybody but we can lose as well because the margins are so minimal,” Arteta said.

“We want to start to score more goals. The mountain is a big one to climb.”