Aston Villa ends 13-year European exile after beating Brighton 2-1

Villa secured its highest Premier League finish for 13 years, and with it a route into the Europa Conference League.

AP
29 May, 2023
Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring the side’s second goal against Brighton.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring the side’s second goal against Brighton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Aston Villa ended its 13-year European exile after a nervy 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

First-half strikes from Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins ensured Villa finished the season in seventh place.

Villa secured its highest Premier League finish for 13 years, and with it a route into the Europa Conference League. Seventh represents a triumph for Villa manager Unai Emery, having taken over a relegation-threatened side in October following Steven Gerrard’s dismissal.

Deniz Undav pulled one goal back for Brighton — having also had a goal disallowed for offside — but the Seagulls were unable to find a leveler.

Brighton, in the third tier 12 years ago, is heading to Europe for the first time following its impressive season. Brighton had already sealed sixth and a Europa League place so all eyes were on the hosts.

