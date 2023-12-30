Premier League: Villa back to winning ways as Luiz penalty seals victory over Burnley

An 89th-minute penalty from Douglas Luiz earned Aston Villa a hard-fought 3-2 home victory over 10-man Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, provisionally moving Unai Emery’s side to second place in the table.

In an end-to-end first half, Villa’s Leon Bailey fired into the roof of the net in the 28th minute from an Ollie Watkins pass to break the deadlock, but Burnley responded through Zeki Amdouni’s volley three minutes later.

A simple finish from Moussa Diaby put the hosts back ahead in the 42nd minute, before Burnley went down to 10 men when Sander Berge was shown a second yellow card for a tug on Luiz’s shirt.

Villa was given an almighty scare late on as Burnley levelled through Lyle Foster’s smash and grab effort, but the home fans breathed a sigh of relief when Luiz hammered his spot-kick off the underside of the crossbar and into the net after Jhon Duran was fouled by Aaron Ramsey.

Wolves end 2023 on high with 3-0 win over Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers outclassed Everton 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to extend its unbeaten run at home to eight games with goals from Maximilian Kilman, Matheus Cunha and Craig Dawson.

Wolves took the lead in the 25th minute when Cunha’s cross into the box found Dawson, whose effort was blocked by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford but the ball fell for Kilman to finished.

Wolves doubled its lead early in the second half when Hwang Hee-chan crossed the ball to Cunha who scored from close range. Cunha then turned provider when he set up Dawson for the third goal on the hour mark.

The victory moved 11th-placed Wolves to 28 points from 20 matches while Everton suffered its third defeat in a row to sit one point above the relegation zone in 17th.