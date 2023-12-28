MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Madueke’s late penalty hands Chelsea 2-1 win over Crystal Palace

Chelsea secured just a sixth home league win of the calendar year for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which used to be a fortress under Jose Mourinho and several managers after him.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 10:50 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Chelsea’s Noni Madueke celebrates scoring the winning goal against Crystal Palace in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea’s Noni Madueke celebrates scoring the winning goal against Crystal Palace in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Noni Madueke celebrates scoring the winning goal against Crystal Palace in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Substitute Noni Madueke bailed out a misfiring Chelsea side with a late penalty to secure a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League for a rare home victory in 2023.

Just as it looked like Chelsea’s inefficiency up front would cost it again, Madueke was tripped by Eberechi Eze inside the area and stepped up to the spot himself to send goalkeeper Dean Henderson the wrong way in the 89th minute.

It secured just a sixth home league win of the calendar year for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which used to be a fortress under Jose Mourinho and several managers after him but has been anything but under Mauricio Pochettino and his three most recent predecessors from last season.

Chelsea has not found any kind of consistency under Pochettino, who was forced to name the club’s youngest-ever starting lineup for a Premier League game following a slew of injuries and suspensions.

The host started well, though, as it largely dominated the first half and took the lead through Mykhailo Mudryk in the 13th minute. But it missed several chances to double its advantage before Michael Olise equalised just before the break.

ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup allowed Man City to refocus, says boss Guardiola

Pochettino’s team continued to control possession in the second half but Nicolas Jackson missed its best chance to restore the lead in the 74th when the struggling striker lifted the ball wide after he was played clear through on goal.

Jackson then thought he had scored just minutes later when he steered in a cross into the box but he was ruled offside after a VAR check.

Referee Michael Salisbury initially waved play on after Eze’s challenge on Madueke but was eventually called to the pitchside monitor by his VAR assistant to review the incident, and then pointed to the spot.

Chelsea is provisionally in 10th place after 19 rounds, with Palace now just three points outside the relegation zone in 15th.

