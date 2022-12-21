Premier League

Football agent appears in London court over email to former Chelsea director

Saif Rubie is said to have sent an email to Marina Granovskaia on May 22 with the intent to cause distress or anxiety in relation to the transfer of French defender Kurt Zouma from Chelsea to West Ham.

Reuters
LONDON 21 December, 2022 18:51 IST
FILE PHOTO: Former Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia received a threatening email from a football agent named Saif Rubie.

FILE PHOTO: Former Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia received a threatening email from a football agent named Saif Rubie. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A football agent appeared in a London court on Wednesday charged with sending a threatening email to a former director at Premier League club Chelsea FC.

The 44-year-old, from west London, did not enter a plea to one count under the Malicious Communications Act at a brief hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

His lawyer Warwick Aleeson said the case involved “effectively a contractual dispute” between Rubie and Granovskaia over the “transfer of a player to the value in excess of 30 million euros and the commission owed to this defendant”.

Rubie – whose name appeared on court lists as Saif Alrubie – was released on bail ahead of a further hearing in April 2023.

