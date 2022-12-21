Premier League

Chelsea appoints Vivell as new technical director

Vivell earlier worked with RB Leipzig, where he was responsible for recruitment and scouting across all age groups in his native Germany.

Reuters
21 December, 2022 18:20 IST
FILE PHOTO: Christopher Vivell.

FILE PHOTO: Christopher Vivell. | Photo Credit: AFP

Chelsea on Wednesday appointed Christopher Vivell as the London club’s technical director under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Vivell, who also worked with Leipzig’s sister club Salzburg, said Chelsea is building “the most exciting project in global football”.

“Under the new ownership, Graham Potter and the broader sporting team, there is a clear and sustainable philosophy underpinned by performance analysis, data and innovation, and I am looking forward to playing a part in that,” he added.

Chelsea is eighth in the Premier League and hosts Bournemouth on Tuesday.

