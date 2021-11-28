Premier League Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE: United starts without Ronaldo; Chelsea without Lukaku

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Chelsea vs Manchester United clash being played at Stamford Bridge in London. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the minute-by-minute updates.

9:45 pm: 15 Minutes to Kick Off!

Chelsea is winless in its last seven Premier League matches against Manchester United, only having a longer run without a league win against the Red Devils once before (10 matches between 1938 and 1950).

Last season, the sides played a 0-0 draw in both the home and away Premier League fixtures.

9:23 pm: This is the fifth time Chelsea has hosted Manchester United in a Premier League match when starting the day as the league leaders.

The Blues have won three of the previous four (L1), going on to win the title in the season of each of the three victories (2005/06, 2009/10 and 2014/15).

9:00 pm: Confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea Strating XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Ziyech, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

Manchester United Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford

Match Preview

Michael Carrick came through his first game as Manchester United's 'pre-interim' manager with flying colours on Tuesday and should he mastermind a win at Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, he might be even earn a longer spell at the helm.

The former midfielder was thrust into the Old Trafford hot seat after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking in the wake of last Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Watford.

Bizarrely, the club stated that Carrick was holding the fort while it sought an 'interim manager' until the end of the season, before a full-time replacement was hired.

READ | Ralf Rangnick talks with Manchester United over manager's job

Carrick took everything in his stride and United sealed its place in the last 16 of the Champions League with an impressive 2-0 win away to Spanish club Villarreal.

But Premier League leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge represents an altogether tougher challenge.

While United was winning away in Spain, Thomas Tuchel's side dismantled Juventus 4-0 and it goes into the weekend with a three-point lead at the top while United is eighth having lost four of its last five league games.

Chelsea will also be aware that a league win over United is long overdue having failed in its last seven meetings and not scoring in the last four.

Carrick will be without captain and centre back Harry Maguire after his red card at Watford and Raphael Varane is injured, so arranging a rearguard that has conceded 15 goals in five league games, will be Carrick's puzzle.

Victor Lindelof, who impressed at Villarreal, and Eric Bailly could partner in defence while Dutchman Donny van de Beek might get his first league start this season in midfield as Carrick looks to solidify United's soft centre.

ALSO READ | Premier League 'open' to regulator; Palace, Villa oppose

Goalkeeper David de Gea, who described United's defeat at Watford as "embarrassing" said the team must retain the level it managed in Spain.

"Last week was tough. But that probably makes the team stronger. We need to show again on Sunday when we play a massive game again, so let's see if we can keep winning games."

Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell who suffered a serious knee injury against Juventus and possibly N'Golo Kante who limped off with a knock but that aside, is in fine fettle.

"Sometimes you catch the momentum and this is clearly the case now," Tuchel said after his 50th game in charge of the club. It's a strong, hungry group and a pleasure to coach them."

