Premier League: Soucek double fires West Ham to win at Palace Wilfried Zaha gave Crystal Palace the perfect start with a goal after two minutes at a drizzly Selhurst Park but the visitor hit back impressively to claim a fourth straight league victory. Reuters London 27 January, 2021 10:29 IST West Ham's Tomas Soucek celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an English Premier League match against Crystal Palace in London on Tuesday. - AP Reuters London 27 January, 2021 10:29 IST West Ham United moved into the Premier League top four after Tomas Soucek's double helped it to a 3-2 victory at London rival Crystal Palace on Tuesday.Wilfried Zaha gave Palace the perfect start with a goal after two minutes at a drizzly Selhurst Park but the visitor hit back impressively to claim a fourth straight league victory.Czech Soucek headed the equaliser after nine minutes and put his side in front after 25 minutes in a dominant first half from the Hammers for whom Michail Antonio twice struck the post.READ | Another Chelsea era begins as Tuchel named manager Craig Dawson's header gave West Ham breathing space midway through the second half and Palace could not respond until deep into stoppage time when Michy Batshuayi struck a consolation.West Ham moved above Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool into fourth place with 35 points from 20 games although its nearest rivals have games in hand.Palace has now won once in its last seven league games and remains in 13th spot on 23 points.