Premier League

Eriksen returns but Shaw ruled out for Man Utd

Eriksen’s return ahead of schedule is a huge boost for the Old Trafford club, with United still involved in three competitions.

AFP
07 April, 2023 20:09 IST
07 April, 2023 20:09 IST
Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen applauds fans after his team winning the English League Cup final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen applauds fans after his team winning the English League Cup final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP/Scott Heppell

Eriksen’s return ahead of schedule is a huge boost for the Old Trafford club, with United still involved in three competitions.

Christian Eriksen could make his first appearance for Manchester United since January when the Red Devils host Everton on Saturday, but Luke Shaw faces a spell on the sidelines.

Eriksen’s return ahead of schedule is a huge boost for the Old Trafford club, with United still involved in three competitions.

The Danish midfielder, 31, was expected to be sidelined until later this month after injuring his ankle in United’s 3-1 FA Cup victory over Reading.

“At first, we feared we had lost him for the whole season, but he worked very well,” United boss Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

Also Read
Haaland fit to play against Southampton: Guardiola

“I think the medical department did really well... he is already returning to the squad and is available for the final stages of the season. We are very pleased with that.”

Shaw was withdrawn early in Wednesday’s 1-0 win against Brentford and will not be available for the visit of the Toffees.

Ten Hag said he would monitor the England defender’s progress over the coming week before determining how long he would be out.

The Dutch manager hopes United can build on the win against Brentford, which followed a listless performance in last weekend’s defeat at top-four rivals Newcastle.

“You have to do it every game,” Ten Hag said. “It has to be the standard when you are playing for Manchester United. No buts or ifs.

“You have to do it, and that’s the responsibility a player has to deliver when you are playing for Manchester United -- you have to be accountable.

“Players who are not at the absolute top, they can do it once, but from a player who is playing at the top and competing for trophies and competing to win the Premier League, you have to do it always and be consistent.”

United plays five games in the next two weeks that could make or break Ten Hag’s first season in charge.

The Red Devils face Sevilla over two legs in the quarterfinals of the Europa League and travel to Wembley to take on Brighton in the FA Cup semifinals on April 23.

Before then, winnable Premier League games against struggling Everton and Nottingham Forest offer United the chance to tighten their grip on a place in the top four.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us