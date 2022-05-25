Football Premier League Premier League FA not taking action against Vieira for fan altercation at Everton Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will not be charged by England's Football Association (FA) following his altercation with a fan amid a pitch invasion at Goodison Park last week. Reuters 25 May, 2022 21:24 IST Vieira was confronted by the supporter post-match, whom he kicked to the ground before the fan being led away. - REUTERS Reuters 25 May, 2022 21:24 IST Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will not be charged by England's Football Association (FA) following his altercation with a fan amid a pitch invasion at Goodison Park last week.Vieira was confronted by the supporter after his team's 3-2 defeat by Everton and the Frenchman appeared to kick the fan to the ground before being led away.ALSO READ | Salah says he will be with Liverpool next season Both parties declined to make a formal complaint and Merseyside Police declined to file charges after an investigation.The comeback win over Palace secured Everton's Premier League survival, which led to the home team's fans invading the pitch. The FA and both clubs are still investigating the pitch invasion. Read more stories on Premier League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :