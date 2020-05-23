Giggs tips Dylan Levitt for big future at Man Utd

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs predicts a bright future for academy product Dylan Levitt.

Levitt, 19, was called up to the senior Wales squad by Giggs for a training camp last May, and again for its final Euro 2020 qualifiers last November.

He did not make an appearance for his country, with Wales having only secured its place at the finals with a 2-0 victory over Hungary.

Giggs regrets not having been able to give Levitt a chance on the pitch and says the youngster stands out in training as an obvious talent.

"When Dylan was in the squad, we had must-win games, so I couldn't really throw him in and put him in that pressure cooker," the Wales boss told MUTV.

"But, in training, he's one of the best. He's my kind of player – a good character, quiet but tough, and he's one that I'll be taking a big look at over the next year or so.

"I want him to develop and if he does and, if he plays more games, then he'll definitely be in the reckoning. He's a really intelligent player with a good range of passing and he stands out in training in every session.

"As I said, it's just a shame that I couldn't get him on the pitch."

Levitt, who has been with the United academy since he was eight, has impressed for the club's Under-23s side and was part of the young senior side Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took to Nur-Sultan to face Astana in the Europa League.

He started alongside James Garner in midfield in the Red Devils' 2-1 defeat last November.