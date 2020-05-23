Football EPL EPL Giggs tips Dylan Levitt for big future at Man Utd Manchester United youngster Dylan Levitt has already made a big impression on Wales manager Ryan Giggs. Joe Wright 23 May, 2020 17:44 IST Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt received a call up for Wales' senior squad at the age of 19. - Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images Joe Wright 23 May, 2020 17:44 IST Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs predicts a bright future for academy product Dylan Levitt. Levitt, 19, was called up to the senior Wales squad by Giggs for a training camp last May, and again for its final Euro 2020 qualifiers last November. He did not make an appearance for his country, with Wales having only secured its place at the finals with a 2-0 victory over Hungary. Giggs regrets not having been able to give Levitt a chance on the pitch and says the youngster stands out in training as an obvious talent. "When Dylan was in the squad, we had must-win games, so I couldn't really throw him in and put him in that pressure cooker," the Wales boss told MUTV. "But, in training, he's one of the best. He's my kind of player – a good character, quiet but tough, and he's one that I'll be taking a big look at over the next year or so.READ: 'He knows what players need' - Shaw raves about Solskjaer "I want him to develop and if he does and, if he plays more games, then he'll definitely be in the reckoning. He's a really intelligent player with a good range of passing and he stands out in training in every session. "As I said, it's just a shame that I couldn't get him on the pitch." Levitt, who has been with the United academy since he was eight, has impressed for the club's Under-23s side and was part of the young senior side Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took to Nur-Sultan to face Astana in the Europa League. He started alongside James Garner in midfield in the Red Devils' 2-1 defeat last November. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos