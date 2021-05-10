Maguire likely to miss Man United's clash against Leicester City

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire is set to miss Tuesday's Premier League meeting with his former side Leicester City as he waits to discover the full extent of the ankle injury he suffered at the weekend, the Old Trafford club said on Monday.

Maguire, who has been ever-present in United's defence this season starting all 34 of the second-placed outfit's league matches, sustained the problem after landing awkwardly during Sunday's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Along with giving an update on Maguire's injury, United also said on its website that winger Daniel James was doubtful and forward Anthony Martial was also unlikely to play.

ALSO READ | Ancelotti praises Everton's 'top striker' Calvert-Lewin

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he would ring in the changes against Leicester with several of the club's academy players set to feature.

"They're training with us every day so... some of the young boys will get an appearance," he said on Monday. "If it's coming on towards the end or starting I don't know because I don't know how the players will be on Tuesday.

"I wish I could have said let's go full out in all the games. But it's impossible. That's the hard bit for me - knowing that if I do play the same eleven again on Tuesday and Thursday, it's impossible," Solskjaer added.