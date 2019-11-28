Tottenham confirms ankle ligament damage for Davies

Tottenham full-back Ben Davies is set for a prolonged spell out after the Premier League club confirmed he had sustained ligament damage to his left ankle.

Wales international Davies, 26, suffered the injury in head coach Jose Mourinho's first game on Saturday and was withdrawn 15 minutes from time, shortly after West Ham scored its first goal in Spurs' 3-2 win.

Davies did not feature when Mourinho's men came from behind to beat Olympiacos 4-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday and he was spotted on crutches and with his foot in a boot coming through the mixed zone after the game.

The left-back told reporters: "It doesn't look good. It will be a while."

Tottenham has now confirmed the extent of the damage, saying Davies will be assessed further before deciding whether he needs surgery.

A club statement said: "Following ongoing examination and assessment over the past few days, we can confirm that Ben Davies sustained ligament damage to his left ankle during Saturday's win against West Ham United.

"Assessment continues to determine whether surgery is required, with the Wales international defender expected to undergo an extended period of rehabilitation."

Davies has made nine appearances in all competitions so far this season.