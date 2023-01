Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool remains in good hands under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, despite not being able to match the huge sums spent by Chelsea in the transfer market.

Liverpool and Chelsea clash at Anfield on Saturday with both teams languishing 10 points adrift of the Premier League’s top four.

Chelsea has responded by taking its spending in the first season under new ownership to over £400 million ($494 million) with the signings of Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix on loan this month.

“Interesting. I cannot explain it, I have no idea. But if the numbers are true then it’s impressive,” said Klopp of Chelsea’s spending.

By contrast, FSG have been accused by Liverpool fans of not giving Klopp the resources to refresh a side that came close to a historic quadruple last season.

The American ownership group have begun the process of either selling the club or inviting investment for a minority stake.

Liverpool looks a shadow of their former selves at present, with Klopp describing last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton as the worst performance of his managerial career.

“We are here in a good position. I know that sounds strange because we didn’t play our best football but in general we are in good hands,” added Klopp ahead of his 1,000th game as a manager.

“So we don’t get crazy or whatever. We really know about the responsibility we have and we really try absolutely everything to try to bring us back on track and not worry too much.”

Former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson knows all about longevity at one of the Premier League’s superpowers.

Ferguson, who spent 27 years at United, paid tribute to Klopp’s 1,000-match milestone in his role as League Managers’ Association committee member.

‘Inspiring’ Klopp

“Jurgen is undoubtedly one of the most gifted managers in world football and the dedication and passion which Jurgen brings to his role is inspiring to anyone aspiring to a career in football management,” he said.

“The many trophies he has already won in his career, including in recent seasons the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool, confirm his status amongst football’s elite.

“I am certain that Jurgen will continue his trajectory of success and add many more matches to the 1,000 he achieves this weekend.”

Injuries have hampered Liverpool all season, with Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz among those still sidelined for the visit of Chelsea.

The Blues have had even more severe injury problems in Graham Potter’s first few months in charge and Klopp believes that can explain a poor season so far for both clubs.

“I think it’s the only team with a similar injury list like ours. It’s tough,” added Klopp in comparing Liverpool and Chelsea’s absentees to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

“Arsenal deserve to be where they are at the moment. Play outstanding football. But cut out five players or three offensive players and nobody would think Arsenal where are you?

“Injuries are a massive problem, Chelsea has them as much as we have. It’s not the only problem but it’s a big problem so that’s why I’m not surprised that they do not do well.”

Klopp looks set to have at least one key player back fit as Darwin Nunez returns after missing the last two games.