Liverpool signs midfielder Mac Allister from Brighton

Liverpool has signed World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday as they rebuild for next season after a difficult campaign.
Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported that the fee for the Argentine midfielder was 55 million pounds ($68.51 million).
“It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” Mac Allister, 24, said in a statement.
“I wanted to be in (from) the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.”
