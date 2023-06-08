Magazine

Liverpool signs midfielder Mac Allister from Brighton

Liverpool has signed World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday as they rebuild for next season after a difficult campaign.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 15:54 IST , LIVERPOOL - 1 MIN READ

Published : Jun 08, 2023 15:54 IST , LIVERPOOL - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Alexis Mac Allister joins Liverpool from Brighton and Hove Albion.
Alexis Mac Allister joins Liverpool from Brighton and Hove Albion. | Photo Credit: LIVERPOOL
infoIcon

Alexis Mac Allister joins Liverpool from Brighton and Hove Albion. | Photo Credit: LIVERPOOL

Liverpool has signed World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday as they rebuild for next season after a difficult campaign.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported that the fee for the Argentine midfielder was 55 million pounds ($68.51 million).

“It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” Mac Allister, 24, said in a statement.

“I wanted to be in (from) the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.”

