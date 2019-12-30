Liverpool extends Anfield unbeaten streak to 50 successive Premier League matches

Liverpool went 50 top-flight games unbeaten at home for the second time in its history after it beat Wolves 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

The runaway Premier League leader extended the gap at the top to 13 points thanks to Sadio Mane's goal, albeit Wolves had an equaliser controversially disallowed by VAR.

It brings up a half-century of successive league matches at Anfield without a defeat for Jurgen Klopp's side, which has won 40 games and drawn the remaining 10 and last lost on home turf in the league in a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in April 2017.

Liverpool has achieved the feat previously, going 63 league games unbeaten at home between 1978 and 1980. The record such run is held by Chelsea, which did not lose any of 86 consecutive league matches at Stamford Bridge between 2004 and 2008.

Sunday's result also ensured the European champion lost just once in the Premier League in 2019 – a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on January 3, in its first match of the year.