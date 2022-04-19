Liverpool vs Man United: All you need to know, Predicted XI, streaming info, updates

Liverpool will look to complete a Premier League double over Manchester United for the first time since the 2013-14 season when the two sides meet at Anfield on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side has been in tremendous form, making it to the UEFA Champions League semifinal and the FA Cup final and has remained unbeaten against league leader Manchester City in its last two clashes.

When it faces Manchester United, the Reds will be desperate for nothing less than three points for the fact that they sit just one point behind Manchester City and a victory will propel them to the top (though temporarily).

Manchester United, on the other hand, has returned to winning ways after a loss to Everton, with a 3-2 win against Norwich.

However, the star of that match, Cristiano Ronaldo, will be unavailabe for family bereavement, while the manager expects Bruno Fernandes to feature in the ley clash against the bitter rival.

READ | Ronaldo to miss Liverpool game after death of newborn

United is without a win away against Liverpool for five matches now, losing two and drawing three while Liverpool has earned more points than any other Premier League side since its loss to Leicester in December last year.

On paper, while the Reds clearly look the team set for a win. But knowing the Premier League and its affliction for upsets, the Red Devils can pull off a stunning win in Klopp's owen fortress.

Form Guide: Liverpool

Win (2-3) vs Manchester City

Draw (3-3) vs Benfica

Draw (2-2) Mnachester City

Win (1-3) vs Benfica

Win (2-0) vs Liverpool

Form Guide: Manchester United

Win (3-2) vs Norwich City

Loss (1-0) vs Everton

Draw (1-1) vs Leicester City

Loss (0-1) vs Atletico Madrid

Win (3-2) vs Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups:

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson Becker (GK), Trent Alexander Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk (C), Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Thiago Alacantara, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Manchester United Predicted XI: Davis De Gea (GK), Alex Telles, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

When and where to watch?