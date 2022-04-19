Ronaldo to miss Liverpool game after death of newborn

Manchester United confirmed on Tuesday that Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the club's trip to Liverpool in the Premier League after the death of his newborn son.

United's statement read, "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we confirm he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield and we underline the family's request for privacy."

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins and while only the girl lived.

"It is with the deepest sadness that we announce that our baby boy has passed away. It's the greatest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," Ronaldo's statement read.