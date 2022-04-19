Football Premier League Premier League Ronaldo to miss Liverpool game after death of newborn The Manchester United forward will not feature in the club's Premier League game against Liverpool on Tuesday night. Team Sportstar 19 April, 2022 16:30 IST File image of Cristiano Ronaldo. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 19 April, 2022 16:30 IST Manchester United confirmed on Tuesday that Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the club's trip to Liverpool in the Premier League after the death of his newborn son.United's statement read, "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we confirm he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield and we underline the family's request for privacy."Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins and while only the girl lived."It is with the deepest sadness that we announce that our baby boy has passed away. It's the greatest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," Ronaldo's statement read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) Read more stories on Premier League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :