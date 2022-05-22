Liverpool vs Wolves: Premier League live score, LIV 1-1 WOL, Man City and Liverpool level on points

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Wolverhampton being played at the Anfield in Liverpool, England.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match buildup minute-by-minute updates of the match.

45+6' Liverpool still attacks on the counter. Luis Diaz tries to make a run along the right, but Wolves track back and Liverpool goes again

45+3' Injury concern as Thiago walks of the field. Not a good sign for Liverpool ahead of the Champions League final

45' As the match resumes, Liverpool tries to build another attack, but Wolves clear the ball to Liverpool's half, but Konate is there to ward off any danger for the Reds

44' A flow of play with Jota getting the ball along the right flank, but the ball is stolen off him as the match stops with two Wolves players down

43' Off-Side! Trent Alexander-Arnold tries to make a run along the right flank, but gets caught in the offside trap

40' The corner kick is cleared away and Liverpool attacks on the counter only to see the yellow wall deny the shots and Jonny gets the ball out of danger for Wolves

39' Save! Hwang makes a brilliant run into the final third and shoots, but Alisson makes a crucial save to deny Wolves its second. The corner kick is cleared initially, but a clearance that follows off Keita, a failed one gives Wolves another shot

38' Aston Villa has scored and that means a win would secure the title for Liverpool and the Kop goes berserk. They know what awaits. They know what remains at stake.

34' Both Salah and Van Dijk are available on the bench with Liverpool no longer at the backfoot at the moment. A win now, with City without a goal at the moment will give the title to Liverpool

30' Diaz passes to Robertson, whose cross is headed out for a corner kick to Liverpool. The corner, taken quickly, is carried to Raul, who runs the ball out of play

29' Wolves tries to go on the attack with Raul taking the ball into Liverpool's box, but it is too high and the attack ends with a Liverpool throw-in

28' Chance! Robertson's cross initially blocked and after another block of Alkexander-Arnold's shot, it falls for Robertson, who shoots off-target

24' GOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!!! Sadio Mane attacks on the counter and scores to put Liverpool back level

LIV 1-1 WOL

21' Substitution for Wolves! Hwang Hee-Chan replaces the goal scorer as Neto walks off the field

20' Injury Scare! Neto sits to the ground in what looks like a potential injury and Bruno, the manager, will find this a matter of terrible concern. The goal scorer is injured!

18' Miss! Robertson tries to cross a ball in, but is cleared out of danger by the Wolves defence and what a miss that. Dendoncker gets a cross off Raul, but he fails to keep the ball on target

16' Boly clears the ball off a Liverpool melee in the Wolves box and the cross that follows in the play next is caught comfortably by Jose Sa

15' Neto has earned his name in record books with that goal.

Pedro Neto is only the 3rd player to score for Wolves in their 8 Premier League visits to Anfield, after Stephen Ward & Steven Fletcher.

Only three opposition players have scored a Premier League goal at Anfield in 2022 - Milot Rashica, Son Heung-Min, Pedro Neto

14' Save! A cross from the right, after an initial save by Boly is hit by Keita, but that is blocked by the yellow wall

13' Chance! Liverpool draws Wolves in front and attacks on the counter, but Dias' cross from the left is not met by any Red shirt as Liverpool continues to trail

11' Sa gets the ball in motion with a goal kick, and Wolves enjoys possession to build from the back. Wolves have not won a match here since 2010.

10' Chance! Luis Diaz gets the ball in the opposition box and just before his shoit, Jose Sa makes a brilliant save and after a VAR check, there is no penalty given

8' Wolves goes on another attack, but this time, Alisson ends it and gets the ball riolling for a Liverpool attack. Every touch by the Wolves players on the ball is being booed and whistled at at the moment

3' GOOOOAAAALLLLLL!!!!! Pedro Neto scores for Wolves and Liverpool is behind. Wolves attacks on the counter and Liverpool fails to track back with Neto putting the ball into the net with a cross from the right

LIV 0-1 WOL

1' The match begins with Liverpool pushing Wolves into its own half as Liverpool try and attack with pressure up the field

8:30 pm: Kick-Off!

The players take the knee after a raucous Kop sings You'll never Walk Alone.

8:25 pm: The stadium is roaring with Allez! Allez! Allez! The Reds know they can win it from here. So do the fans as a smiling Klopp and the players walk out of the tunnel. Wolves starts with a 3-5-2 shape while Liverpool goes with a 4-3-3 formation.

Anfield awaits the battle for a win, for a quadruple and a swoop! Let the match begin!

8:15 pm: Players to watch out for:

Luis Diaz, Liverpool: The Colombian has become a menace for the opposition defence along the flanks and has been instrumental in delivering crosses for attackers at the center of the box.

He played a crucial role to seal Liverpool's place in the Champions League final and has four goals and three assists in the Premier League so far.

Luis Díaz is averaging a trophy once every 7.7 games in a Liverpool shirt.



That's including the Primeira Liga winners' medal arriving in the post. https://t.co/xpRSKTGXl3 — Squawka (@Squawka) May 14, 2022

Conor Coady, Wolverhampton Wanderers: The Wolves captain, despite being a centre-back, is the joint third-highest goal scorer for the club this season.

Coady is known for his aerial threat and was instrumental in stealing a point against Chelsea through a st-minute equaliser.

8:00 pm: Liverpool vs Wolves head-to-head

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers have met 15 times in the past and the Reds have won 12 times and drawn twice. The only win that Wolves had against Liverpool was 12 years ago on December 30, 2010. That win had come at Anfield.

7:45 pm: Form guide for Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Team Form: Liverpool's last Premier League loss this season came last year, when Leicester City beat it 1-0. Klopp's side has remained unfazed since, with 15 wins in 18 league matches.

Wolves, on the other hand, has lost five of its last 10 matches and comes into the match with a 1-1 draw against Norwich City.

Liverpool last five matches:

Win: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool Draw: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool Win: Aston 1-2 Liverpool

Aston 1-2 Liverpool Draw: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur Win: Villarreal 2-2 Liverpool

W 15

D 3

L 0



Liverpool remain unbeaten in 2022 - the only side without a #PL defeat since the turn of the year#SOULIV pic.twitter.com/3LQoeHVa1O — Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2022

Wolves last five matches:

Draw: Wolves 1-1 Norwich City

Wolves 1-1 Norwich City Loss: Wolves 1-5 Man City

Wolves 1-5 Man City Draw: Chelsea 2-2 Wolves

Chelsea 2-2 Wolves Loss: Wolves 0-3 Brighton and Hove Albion

Wolves 0-3 Brighton and Hove Albion Loss: Burnley 1-0 Wolves

7:30 pm: Starting Lineups out!

Liverpool: Alisson Becker (GK), Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Thiago Alacantara, Jordan Henderson (C), Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jose Sa, Willy-Arnaud Zobo Boly, Conor Coady (C), Toti Gomes, Jonny, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Rayan Ait Nouri, Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto

Two changes for Wolverhampton Wanderers while Divovk Origi misses out with a muscle injury for Liverpool.

Liverpool has made seven changes from its previous Premier League fixture -- the most from one match to another this season.

✌ Two changes

Raul and Pedro leading the line



Our team for the final time this season



pic.twitter.com/1Mf0V9fyv4 — Wolves (@Wolves) May 22, 2022

7:15 pm: Here is how we think the two sides will line up tonight.

Predicted Lineups:

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson Becker (GK), Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Thiago Alacantara, Jordan Henderson (C), Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI: Jose Sa, Willy-Arnaud Zobo Boly, Conor Coady (C), Romain Saiss, Jonny, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Rayan Ait Nouri, Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto

Who will take home the Premier League trophy? — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) May 22, 2022

MATCH PREVIEW

Liverpool may have a historic quadruple in their sights but manager Jurgen Klopp insisted that pressure is not a factor as his side prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the Premier League season.

Liverpool, which has already won the domestic cup double, must beat Wolves at home on Sunday and hope leader Manchester City falters against Aston Villa to secure the league title.

"I cannot talk about pressure for the other team, but for us there is no pressure," said Klopp, whose team will also contest the Champions League final against Real Madrid in a week's time.

"We know that we have to win the football game but we've had that now for a while. It's not about 'what if'. We don't have that... For us, it is pretty positive, it's so special. And if you have something to lose it feels different, but we don't have that."

Liverpool was beaten to the title by City on the last day of the 2018-19 season. Klopp said it would continue to make life difficult for Pep Guardiola's side even in the case of a repeat on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Liverpool won't take risks with Salah despite Golden Boot race

"The biggest defeats in my life have led to the biggest successes in my life, wherever I was," added the German.

"Whatever happens on Sunday, we will not stop. We will not stop trying. Yes, we have the best opponent in world football, which is a bit of a shame, but they have us in their neck, which is not too cool as well. So let's see."

City is chasing a fourth league title in five years, while Liverpool is looking for its second since the 2019-20 season.

Where can you watch the match?