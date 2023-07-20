MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United signs goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan on Thursday.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 23:40 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JUNE 10: Andre Onana of FC Internazionale acknowledges the fans during the warm up prior to the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Atatuerk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JUNE 10: Andre Onana of FC Internazionale acknowledges the fans during the warm up prior to the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Atatuerk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: DAVID RAMOS
infoIcon

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JUNE 10: Andre Onana of FC Internazionale acknowledges the fans during the warm up prior to the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Atatuerk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: DAVID RAMOS

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan on Thursday.

The 27-year-old completed a medical at the Premier League side and will sign for 51 million euros ($56.70 million) plus another four million euros in add-ons in a deal until 2028.

Onana has kept 104 clean sheets in 255 club appearances and will replace David de Gea, who left the club earlier this month, as the No. 1.

READ | Manchester United names Bruno Fernandes as new captain

Onana arrived at Inter in July 2022 from Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam. He quickly became manager Simone Inzaghi’s first-choice keeper and was central in a campaign that ended with Inter winning both the Italian Cup and the Super Cup. The club also reached the Champions League final.

With inputs from Reuters

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

