Manchester United signs goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan on Thursday.

The 27-year-old completed a medical at the Premier League side and will sign for 51 million euros ($56.70 million) plus another four million euros in add-ons in a deal until 2028.

Onana has kept 104 clean sheets in 255 club appearances and will replace David de Gea, who left the club earlier this month, as the No. 1.

Onana arrived at Inter in July 2022 from Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam. He quickly became manager Simone Inzaghi’s first-choice keeper and was central in a campaign that ended with Inter winning both the Italian Cup and the Super Cup. The club also reached the Champions League final.

