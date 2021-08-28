Football EPL EPL Solskjaer defends Jones from Ferdinand criticism Ferdinand said Jones "should have gone ages ago" and claimed he was "taking the place of a youth player" as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Reuters 28 August, 2021 13:01 IST Phil Jones has struggled with injuries during his 10-year stay at Manchester United. - Getty Images Reuters 28 August, 2021 13:01 IST Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended Phil Jones after former teammate Rio Ferdinand criticised the 29-year-old earlier this week.Jones, who has spent an injury-hit decade at the club, played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley earlier this month -- his first game since featuring in last year's FA Cup third round tie against Tranmere Rovers in January.RELATED | Ronaldo's return to United sparks hopes of reviving glory days Ferdinand said Jones "should have gone ages ago" and claimed he was "taking the place of a youth player" as he continues to recover from a knee injury."Phil has had a horrible 18-19 months and probably a year before that as well with injuries," Solskjaer said. "Phil is a no fuss, get on with it type of guy. I think that was out of order completely (from Ferdinand)."I know more than anyone how it feels to be injured at that stage. He's still not 30 years of age. Since I came here he's battled with this knee injury, put his body on the line... he's never done anything but give everything for the club."I was out for two years in a three-year period with a knee injury. Phil has battled valiantly... He'll be there. For me as a manager, to see that he can see light at the end of tunnel is great because I've been through the same."On Friday, United agreed a deal to re-sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, subject to personal terms, visa and a medical.Solskjaer's side, who drew 1-1 at Southampton in the Premier League last weekend, will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :