Premier League: Newcastle signs defender Livramento from Southampton

Newcastle United has signed defender Tino Livramento from Championship side Southampton on a five-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that the youngster signed for Eddie Howe’s side for around 32 million pounds ($40.77 million).

“I’m really excited to have signed for Newcastle United and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans,” he said in a statement.

“The way the manager plays football is really attractive and I feel like it suits me as a player. And with how well the team did last season, the trajectory that we’re on now, I’m just looking forward to being a part of that.

“And to be able to learn from Kieran Trippier is another big thing for me. Hopefully he teaches me how to become a better player and a better full-back.”

The 20-year-old full back, who has made 34 appearances since joining Southampton from Chelsea in 2021, was sidelined for a large part of 2022 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in April last year.

Livramento returned to competitive action in May after over a year out.

Newcastle has qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years and strengthened its squad with the signings of Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes in the close season.