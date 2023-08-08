MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku out with knee injury for extended period

Chelsea will miss the services of French forward Christopher Nkunku for the earlier part of the season, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 16:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Christopher Nkunku in action for Chelsea against the Brighton & Hove Albion i the pre-season friendly.
Christopher Nkunku in action for Chelsea against the Brighton & Hove Albion i the pre-season friendly. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Christopher Nkunku in action for Chelsea against the Brighton & Hove Albion i the pre-season friendly. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Chelsea will miss the services of French forward Christopher Nkunku for the earlier part of the season, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday.

“Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period. The 25-year-old has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department,” the club said in an official statement.

Nkunku joined Chelsea from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on a six-year contract last month and has only played in the pre-season friendlies for the Blues so far.

ALSO READ
Tottenham signs Dutch defender Van de Ven from Wolfsburg

The 25-year-old is a graduate of the famed French national football academy at Clairefontaine and started his professional career at Paris Saint-Germain. He made 78 first-team appearances and was involved in three Ligue 1 title wins and two Coupe de France triumphs before departing for RB Leipzig in the summer of 2019.

The forward impressed during his time with Leipzig winning the DFB-Pokal twice and scoring 58 goals in all competitions in the last two seasons.

Chelsea, having finished a torrid Premier League season the last time around, where it finished outside the top 10, is looking for a fresh start under Mauricio Pochettino, who had guided Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final in 2019.

It begins its Premier League campaign against Liverpool on Monday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Christopher Nkunku /

Chelsea /

Leipzig

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Newcastle signs defender Livramento from Southampton
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku out with knee injury for extended period
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tottenham signs Dutch defender Van de Ven from Wolfsburg
    Reuters
  4. M. Venkataramana appointed Kerala coach for 2023-24 domestic season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Champions League: AEK Athens v Dinamo Zagreb match postponed after fan dies in clashes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Newcastle signs defender Livramento from Southampton
    Reuters
  2. Tottenham signs Dutch defender Van de Ven from Wolfsburg
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku out with knee injury for extended period
    Team Sportstar
  4. Varane says players ignored over ‘dangerous’ added time rules
    AFP
  5. Premier League: Man City announces signing of Josko Gvardiol
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Newcastle signs defender Livramento from Southampton
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku out with knee injury for extended period
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tottenham signs Dutch defender Van de Ven from Wolfsburg
    Reuters
  4. M. Venkataramana appointed Kerala coach for 2023-24 domestic season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Champions League: AEK Athens v Dinamo Zagreb match postponed after fan dies in clashes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment