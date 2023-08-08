Premier League: Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku out with knee injury for extended period

Chelsea will miss the services of French forward Christopher Nkunku for the earlier part of the season, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday.

“Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period. The 25-year-old has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department,” the club said in an official statement.

Nkunku joined Chelsea from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on a six-year contract last month and has only played in the pre-season friendlies for the Blues so far.

The 25-year-old is a graduate of the famed French national football academy at Clairefontaine and started his professional career at Paris Saint-Germain. He made 78 first-team appearances and was involved in three Ligue 1 title wins and two Coupe de France triumphs before departing for RB Leipzig in the summer of 2019.

The forward impressed during his time with Leipzig winning the DFB-Pokal twice and scoring 58 goals in all competitions in the last two seasons.

Chelsea, having finished a torrid Premier League season the last time around, where it finished outside the top 10, is looking for a fresh start under Mauricio Pochettino, who had guided Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final in 2019.

It begins its Premier League campaign against Liverpool on Monday.