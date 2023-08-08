MagazineBuy Print

Tottenham signs Dutch defender Van de Ven from Wolfsburg

Published : Aug 08, 2023 16:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Micky van de Ven.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Micky van de Ven. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tottenham Hotspur has signed Dutch centre-back Micky van de Ven from German side Wolfsburg on a six-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old defender, who moved to Wolfsburg in 2021, made 41 appearances for the Bundesliga side in all competitions while he has also featured for the Netherlands Under-21 side 11 times.

At Wolfsburg, the defender was deployed in a back three as well as a back four as the club finished eighth.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg, subject to international clearance and work permit,” Spurs said in a statement.

“The defender has signed a contract with the club that will run until 2029, and will wear the number 37 shirt.”

Van de Ven follows the permanent signings of James Maddison, Pedro Porro, Guglielmo Vicario, Manor Solomon and Ashley Philips.

Spurs open their Premier League campaign away at Brentford on Sunday.

