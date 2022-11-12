Follow for all Highlights from the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Newcastle

November 13, 2022 01:00
FULL TIME

And the referee blows the whistle. Newcastle romps to yet another win as its wonder season keeps on rolling. It is another defeat for Graham Potter, whose transition as the Chelsea manager has been anything but smooth

November 13, 2022 00:52
90’ Seven minutes added

Seven minutes added on and Newcastle shows no signs of being unnerved by that number. Chelsea wins a freekick and it has Mendy up front for it and it almost ends bad for him. It is getting chaotic out here.

November 13, 2022 00:48
86’ Newcastle coasting

Willock is taken off and and the Newcastle fans shows their appreciation for the potential match winner. Meanwhile, Newcastle is shutting off all the avenues for Chelsea to sneak back into this game.

November 13, 2022 00:43
82’ Chelsea looks for a way in

Cucurella, who was introduced a few minutes ago, gets involved. He swings a cross in from the left to the first post, but there are no takers. After a few nervy half clearances later, Newcastle retains control of the game.

November 13, 2022 00:39
77’ Callum Wilson in

Callum Wilson comes in for Chris Wood and he gets a rousing welcome from the Newcastle fans.

November 13, 2022 00:35
74’ Newcastle fans ecstatic

Newcastle fans are clapping and singing and whistling in joy at what they are witnessing. Their side leading against Chelsea, after having dominated them for an hour or so. Graham Potter uses all three of his left over subs, in an effort to shake things up.

November 13, 2022 00:30
67’ Willock SMASHES it in

Long ball down the right and Almiron brings it down and sets up Willock, who side foots it past Mendy. Finally, Newcastle takes a well-deserved lead and what a beautiful goal that was.

November 13, 2022 00:27
65’ Gallagher gets into it

Finally, some positive football from Chelsea. Gallagher gets into space down the centre outside the box and tries to bend one in with his right foot. Pope was quick and agile as he dove to his left ot use both his hands to push it away for a corner.

November 13, 2022 00:21
60’ Almiron getting involved

Miguel Almiron, Newcastle’s star man, was not involved to his usual extent in the first half. He is making up for it by running the show after the break. None of the Chelsea defenders are able to get close to the Paraguayan as he links up with Trippier down the right.

November 13, 2022 00:15
54’ No out

Chelsea just can’t get out of its own half. Even when it gets hold off the ball, Newcastle players pounce on them rapidly, forcing errors.

November 13, 2022 00:12
50’ Chelsea looking to break free

Chelsea is striving to break free from the shackles set upon by the slick Newcastle football. Newcastle finds the right passes and gets two shots, one on and one off target. The pressure is mounting in St. James.

November 13, 2022 00:08
Second Half begins

Azpilicueta makes way for Pulisic and Gallagher slots in at right-back.

November 12, 2022 23:51
HALFTIME

Dan Burn gets a chance to cut back from the byline and Chalobah dives in to block and it looks like it has hit his hand. But referee waves away the appeals. And it is half time. Newcastle clearly the dominant side, yet it doesn’t have anything to show for it.

November 12, 2022 23:44
42’ St. James Park rocking

The Newcastle fans are loving the sizzling football at display. Chants of approval flows in as the Magpies looks to go in with a lead which it deserves.

November 12, 2022 23:41
38’ Fluid football

Newcastle cut through Chelsea, at least thrice in four minutes, with incisive passing and coordinated movement off the ball. It does everything right except troubling Mendy.

November 12, 2022 23:37
34’ Willock pulling strings

Joe Willock has been irrepressible for Newcastle so far. He has been the biggest menace for Chelsea. Meanwhile, Chelsea tries to execute its own high press, but the homes side coolly bypass the Chelsea press.

November 12, 2022 23:31
28’ Newcastle attacks

Wave after wave of Newcastle attacks come bouncing off Chelsea defence. Nothing has troubled Mendy under the bar though. Meanwhile Broja gets Chelsea its first shot on the target.

November 12, 2022 23:29
24’ See-saw battle

Both teams are scrapping it out in the midfield for control of the game and neither are coming out better, yet.

November 12, 2022 23:19
16’ Chelsea’s turn

Chelsea tries to pass itself into the game. It succeeds in progressing the ball into the final third a few times. But the last ball has been lacking. On the other end, Willock has the best of Azpilicueta and he delivers the cross. Almiron gets a chance to volley it in, but it is too wide.

November 12, 2022 23:14
12’ Trippier to the fore

Newcastle is channeling its attack through the right flank, with Kieran Trippier at the heart if it, mostly.

November 12, 2022 23:11
9’ Newcastle on the rise

Thiago Silva comes in. But that has no impact on Newcastle’s intensity. The pressure is heavy and Chelsea is struggling to stay afloat.

November 12, 2022 23:08
6’ Two players down

Ruben Loftus Cheek and Fabian Schar are both down and are being attended by physios. Thiago Silva is getting ready for an early change.

November 12, 2022 23:06
4’ Early Moments

Chelsea wins the first freekick of the game, but the long ball into the box doesn’t trouble Pope. The crowd is egging on the Newcastle side, which has been on a dream run of sort.

November 12, 2022 23:02
KICK OFF

The game kicks off after a moment of silence for Remembrance day. Both Chelsea and Newcastle in their respective home kits.

November 12, 2022 22:24
PLAYING 11

CHELSEA - Mendy; Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Chalobah; Hall, Jorginho, Kovacic, Loftus Cheek; Mount, Gallagher, Broja

NEWCASTLE: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Schar, Trippier; Willock, Bruno, Longstaff; Joelington, Wood, Almiron

November 12, 2022 22:24
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Where will the Newcastle United vs Chelsea match kick-off?

The Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League match will kick-off at St. James Park, Newcastle, England.

When will the Newcastle United vs Chelsea match kick-off?

The Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League match kicks-off at 11 PM IST.

Where can I watch the Newcastle United vs Chelsea match

The Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD channels.

Where can I live stream the Newcastle United vs Chelsea match

The Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar OTT Platform.

November 12, 2022 22:17
STATS

Newcastle has lost seven of its last eight Premier League games against Chelsea, winning the other 1-0 in January 2020.

Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron has scored seven goals in his last seven Premier League matches.

Newcastle is unbeaten in its last nine Premier League games (W6 D3).

November 12, 2022 22:10
PLAYING 11

CHELSEA - Mendy; Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Chalobah; Hall, Jorginho, Kovacic, Loftus Cheek; Mount, Gallagher, Broja

NEWCASTLE: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Schar, Trippier; Willock, Bruno, Longstaff; Joelington, Wood, Almiron