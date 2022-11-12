Follow for all Highlights from the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Newcastle
And the referee blows the whistle. Newcastle romps to yet another win as its wonder season keeps on rolling. It is another defeat for Graham Potter, whose transition as the Chelsea manager has been anything but smooth
Seven minutes added on and Newcastle shows no signs of being unnerved by that number. Chelsea wins a freekick and it has Mendy up front for it and it almost ends bad for him. It is getting chaotic out here.
Willock is taken off and and the Newcastle fans shows their appreciation for the potential match winner. Meanwhile, Newcastle is shutting off all the avenues for Chelsea to sneak back into this game.
Cucurella, who was introduced a few minutes ago, gets involved. He swings a cross in from the left to the first post, but there are no takers. After a few nervy half clearances later, Newcastle retains control of the game.
Callum Wilson comes in for Chris Wood and he gets a rousing welcome from the Newcastle fans.
Newcastle fans are clapping and singing and whistling in joy at what they are witnessing. Their side leading against Chelsea, after having dominated them for an hour or so. Graham Potter uses all three of his left over subs, in an effort to shake things up.
Long ball down the right and Almiron brings it down and sets up Willock, who side foots it past Mendy. Finally, Newcastle takes a well-deserved lead and what a beautiful goal that was.
Finally, some positive football from Chelsea. Gallagher gets into space down the centre outside the box and tries to bend one in with his right foot. Pope was quick and agile as he dove to his left ot use both his hands to push it away for a corner.
Miguel Almiron, Newcastle’s star man, was not involved to his usual extent in the first half. He is making up for it by running the show after the break. None of the Chelsea defenders are able to get close to the Paraguayan as he links up with Trippier down the right.
Chelsea just can’t get out of its own half. Even when it gets hold off the ball, Newcastle players pounce on them rapidly, forcing errors.
Chelsea is striving to break free from the shackles set upon by the slick Newcastle football. Newcastle finds the right passes and gets two shots, one on and one off target. The pressure is mounting in St. James.
Azpilicueta makes way for Pulisic and Gallagher slots in at right-back.
Dan Burn gets a chance to cut back from the byline and Chalobah dives in to block and it looks like it has hit his hand. But referee waves away the appeals. And it is half time. Newcastle clearly the dominant side, yet it doesn’t have anything to show for it.
The Newcastle fans are loving the sizzling football at display. Chants of approval flows in as the Magpies looks to go in with a lead which it deserves.
Newcastle cut through Chelsea, at least thrice in four minutes, with incisive passing and coordinated movement off the ball. It does everything right except troubling Mendy.
Joe Willock has been irrepressible for Newcastle so far. He has been the biggest menace for Chelsea. Meanwhile, Chelsea tries to execute its own high press, but the homes side coolly bypass the Chelsea press.
Wave after wave of Newcastle attacks come bouncing off Chelsea defence. Nothing has troubled Mendy under the bar though. Meanwhile Broja gets Chelsea its first shot on the target.
Both teams are scrapping it out in the midfield for control of the game and neither are coming out better, yet.
Chelsea tries to pass itself into the game. It succeeds in progressing the ball into the final third a few times. But the last ball has been lacking. On the other end, Willock has the best of Azpilicueta and he delivers the cross. Almiron gets a chance to volley it in, but it is too wide.
Newcastle is channeling its attack through the right flank, with Kieran Trippier at the heart if it, mostly.
Thiago Silva comes in. But that has no impact on Newcastle’s intensity. The pressure is heavy and Chelsea is struggling to stay afloat.
Ruben Loftus Cheek and Fabian Schar are both down and are being attended by physios. Thiago Silva is getting ready for an early change.
Chelsea wins the first freekick of the game, but the long ball into the box doesn’t trouble Pope. The crowd is egging on the Newcastle side, which has been on a dream run of sort.
The game kicks off after a moment of silence for Remembrance day. Both Chelsea and Newcastle in their respective home kits.
CHELSEA - Mendy; Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Chalobah; Hall, Jorginho, Kovacic, Loftus Cheek; Mount, Gallagher, Broja
NEWCASTLE: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Schar, Trippier; Willock, Bruno, Longstaff; Joelington, Wood, Almiron
Where will the Newcastle United vs Chelsea match kick-off?
The Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League match will kick-off at St. James Park, Newcastle, England.
When will the Newcastle United vs Chelsea match kick-off?
The Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League match kicks-off at 11 PM IST.
Where can I watch the Newcastle United vs Chelsea match
The Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD channels.
Where can I live stream the Newcastle United vs Chelsea match
The Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar OTT Platform.
Newcastle has lost seven of its last eight Premier League games against Chelsea, winning the other 1-0 in January 2020.
Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron has scored seven goals in his last seven Premier League matches.
Newcastle is unbeaten in its last nine Premier League games (W6 D3).
CHELSEA - Mendy; Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Chalobah; Hall, Jorginho, Kovacic, Loftus Cheek; Mount, Gallagher, Broja
NEWCASTLE: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Schar, Trippier; Willock, Bruno, Longstaff; Joelington, Wood, Almiron