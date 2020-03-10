Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari wants permanent stay at Gunners

Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari is determined to secure a permanent transfer to the Premier League side from Flamengo at the end of the season.

Mari swapped Brazilian champion Flamengo for Arsenal on an initial loan deal during the January transfer window and the defender has impressed.

In his two appearances for Arsenal, Spanish centre-back Mari has helped Mikel Arteta's side keep consecutive clean sheets.

"Yeah, of course," Mari told reporters when asked if he wants to join Arsenal permanently after Saturday's 1-0 win over West Ham.

"I am so happy here. I am going to try and do my best until the end of the season. I hope also the club is happy with me and then we are going to find a good end for everybody.

"I want to play in one of the best leagues in the world and I am now here. I am going to do my best for the team, for the club, to win a lot of games and also for the fans to enjoy with me."

Arsenal is ninth in the Premier League after 28 matches, eight points adrift of London rival Chelsea – which occupies the fourth and final Champions League place.

Arteta's Arsenal travels to Etihad Stadium to face second-placed Manchester City on Wednesday.