Reuters
21 May, 2022 15:43 IST

Man City's Foden named Premier League's best young player

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is the Young Player of the Season for the second year in a row.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been named Premier League Young Player of the Season for the second year in a row, the league announced on Saturday.

Foden beat seven others to the award, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, after he received the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel.

"I am very proud to have won this award for a second season in a row. There are so many talented young players in the Premier League and it is a real honour to win it again," said Foden.

The 21-year-old has scored nine goals and assisted five more in 27 league appearances for Pep Guardiola's side this season. City can clinch a fourth league title in five years with a win against Aston Villa on Sunday.