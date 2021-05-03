Football EPL EPL Aubameyang relieved to score again after malaria recovery Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a second-half goal after Mohamed Elneny found the opener in the 2-0 victory against Newcastle on Sunday. Reuters 03 May, 2021 10:57 IST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores the second goal for Arsenal against Newcastle United at St. James Park stadium on Sunday. - AP Reuters 03 May, 2021 10:57 IST Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was happy to score on his first start since recovering from malaria as the north London club secured a 2-0 Premier League victory against Newcastle United on Sunday.Captain Aubameyang was sidelined after he contracted malaria while on international duty with Gabon in March and spent time in hospital last month.READ| United vs Liverpool game called off after fans storm stadium in protest The 31-year-old scored a second-half goal after Mohamed Elneny found the opener as Arsenal moved up to ninth in the league table.READ| Bale hat-trick fires Spurs to 4-0 win over Sheffield Utd "I was really happy to be back first and scoring a goal," said Aubameyang, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Arsenal this season."When you are out for a few weeks you realise how good it is to be back on the pitch."At the end for the last five minutes, I was dying a little bit. But to tell the truth, I felt good the whole game so I was really happy with that. I have to say that the doctors did incredible work with me ... I'm really thankful for them."Arsenal host Villarreal in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final on Thursday, having lost 2-1 in the first leg in Spain. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.