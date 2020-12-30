Premier League: Leeds thrashes West Brom, Saints held by West Ham

Southampton recorded its second successive 0-0 draw in a cagey match against West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Southampton was without manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, who is in self-isolation after a member of his household tested positive for COVID-19.

West Ham manager David Moyes brought on Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio in the second half in an attempt to find a way through the home defense, but despite some late pressure they were unable to make the breakthrough.

Cavani ready to start more games for Man Utd, says Solskjaer

The result leaves the Saints in ninth but level on points with fifth-placed Aston Villa. West Ham is three points behind in 10th.

Leeds routs West Brom

Leeds routed West Bromwich Albion 5-0 on Tuesday for its biggest victory since returning to the Premier League.

Romaine Sawyers’ own goal set the tone for the host before quick-fire first-half goals from Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo.

Raphinha also netted in the second half as Leeds recorded its biggest victory in the top division since a 6-1 win over Charlton in 2003 — a year before being relegated.

Premier League: Rashford helps Man United rise to second with 1-0 win vs Wolves

Marcelo Bielsa’s side kept back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season to climb to 11th place. In his third game in charge of next-from-last West Brom, Sam Allardyce experienced his heaviest home loss in the league in his managerial career.

Burnley beats Sheffield

Burnley held on after a first-half goal from captain Ben Mee — his first at Turf Moor since 2015 — to beat winless Sheffield United 1-0.

The defender's header in the 32nd minute off a cross from Robbie Brady was just the ninth goal for Burnley this season. Only relegation-threatened Sheffield with eight has scored fewer.

The win gives Burnley breathing room above the drop zone, with five points separating them from 18th-place Fulham.

Premier League: Lacazette scores winner as Arsenal beats Brighton 1-0

Rhian Brewster threatened to equalize in the first half but his shot from outside the box was saved by Nick Pope.

Sheffield manager Chris Wilder made just one change from his lineup against Everton on Saturday, handing striker Lys Mousset a start. He was able to name just seven substitutes after two players had earlier returned positive coronavirus tests.