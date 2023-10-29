MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Haaland double helps City dominate the Manchester Derby over United at Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola’s treble winner is third in the standings on 24 points after 10 games, two points behind leader Tottenham Hotspur. Man United struggles and lies eighth with 15 points.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 23:29 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates with team after Manchester Derby brace at Old Trafford.
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates with team after Manchester Derby brace at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates with team after Manchester Derby brace at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland struck his first two goals at Old Trafford as they ran roughshod over Manchester United in a 3-0 thrashing in Sunday’s heated Premier League derby.

Pep Guardiola’s treble winner is third in the standings on 24 points after 10 games, two points behind leader Tottenham Hotspur. United, whose defeat was its first in four games in all competitions, is eighth with 15 points.

Haaland, whose 11 league goals this season equals United’s total goal output, converted a penalty in the 26th minute when VAR showed Rasmus Hojlund pulled down Rodri at a free kick. The Norwegian calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner.

ALSO READ | Dominant Liverpool claims 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest

City thoroughly dominated shell-shocked United in the second half and its bulldozer of a forward netted again shortly after halftime when Bernardo Silva made an overlapping run then dinked a pass to the back post that a rising Haaland headed home.

Phil Foden added the third from close range in the 80th after goalkeeper Andre Onana pushed away a shot from Rodri that landed at the feet of Haaland for an easy cross to Foden. The goal sent many frustrated United fans to the exits early.

