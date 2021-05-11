Football EPL EPL Protesting fans stay away from Old Trafford ahead of Man United's clash against Leicester City Social media posts suggested protesters were aiming at Thursday's game with Liverpool for a further demonstration of their opposition to the Glazers. Reuters 11 May, 2021 22:43 IST Security outside Old Trafford was beefed up ahead of the Red Devils taking on the Foxes on Tuesday. - REUTERS Reuters 11 May, 2021 22:43 IST Manchester United erected steel barriers and beefed up security at its Old Trafford ground ahead of Tuesday's Premier League match against Leicester City in an attempt to avoid further violent protests against their American owners.Steel barriers were erected around the main entrance to the ground and there were increased numbers of private security staff and local police.There was no sign of fans or protesters around the stadium before Tuesday's game but there was a heavy police and security presence around the venue.FOLLOW LIVE | Man United vs Leicester CitySocial media posts suggested protesters were instead looking to Thursday's rescheduled game with Liverpool for a further demonstration of their opposition to the Glazers.United's game against Liverpool last week was postponed after fans, calling for the removal of the club's owners, the Glazer family, clashed with police and broke into the stadium, entering the field of play. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.