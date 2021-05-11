Protesting fans stay away from Old Trafford ahead of Man United's clash against Leicester City

Manchester United erected steel barriers and beefed up security at its Old Trafford ground ahead of Tuesday's Premier League match against Leicester City in an attempt to avoid further violent protests against their American owners.

Steel barriers were erected around the main entrance to the ground and there were increased numbers of private security staff and local police.

There was no sign of fans or protesters around the stadium before Tuesday's game but there was a heavy police and security presence around the venue.

Social media posts suggested protesters were instead looking to Thursday's rescheduled game with Liverpool for a further demonstration of their opposition to the Glazers.

United's game against Liverpool last week was postponed after fans, calling for the removal of the club's owners, the Glazer family, clashed with police and broke into the stadium, entering the field of play.