Man United boss Ten Hag adamant Rashford FA Cup fiasco ‘case closed’

Rashford was absent from United’s 4-2 fourth-round FA Cup win against Newport by claiming to be unwell, but reports suggested the England forward had spent the previous evening at a Belfast nightclub.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 18:56 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Marcus Rashford with manager Erik ten Hag after being substituted against Tottenham Hotspur.
Marcus Rashford with manager Erik ten Hag after being substituted against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Marcus Rashford with manager Erik ten Hag after being substituted against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted, on Wednesday, he had dealt with Marcus Rashford’s absence from the FA Cup tie against Newport and the matter was closed.

Ten Hag claimed Rashford was absent from United’s 4-2 fourth-round win in south Wales on Sunday by saying he was ill on Friday. But reports over the weekend suggested the England forward had spent Thursday evening at a Belfast nightclub before missing training with United the next day.

“He reported ill,” Ten Hag said after United blew a two-goal lead before surviving its trip to fourth-tier Newport. “The rest is an internal matter. I deal with it, we will deal with it.”

Rashford, 26, has scored just four goals so far this season, with his off-field conduct leading to fresh criticism.

Ten Hag branded Rashford’s decision to go to a nightclub party after October’s 3-0 derby defeat by Manchester City “unacceptable”. The Dutch boss said there was a “no good culture” when he arrived at United and he has encountered disciplinary issues during his Old Trafford tenure. Jadon Sancho returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan earlier this month after falling out with Ten Hag.

Rashford was also dropped for a Premier League match against Wolves last season after turning up late to a team meeting when he overslept.

Ten Hag, speaking ahead of Thursday’s match against Wolves, said of Rashford’s recent conduct: “He has taken responsibility and for the rest it’s an internal matter — case closed”.

