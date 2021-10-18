Steve Bruce seeks clarity over his Newcastle United future

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce sought clarity from the new owners over his position at the club after his team fell to a 2-3 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Before the weekend's game, speculation has been rife that Bruce will no longer be in the role after the club was taken over by consortium dominated by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund but the club's new director Amanda Staveley said it would be patient.

REPORT | Spurs spoil Newcastle's Saudi party

Bruce, who managed his 1000th game in senior football, told Sky Sports, when questioned on the rumours surrounding his exit, "We'll see what they have got to say. You're going to have to ask somebody else that. That's for other people to decide, if I was reading everything from last week I might not have been here today!

"Look, my job is to get a few results and unfortunately this year, whether you're a Newcastle manager or whoever in the Premier League, and you haven't won in seven or eight, then you come under pressure."

When asked if he would like clarity over his future, he replied, "That's what it needs. Every football club needs clarity. Right from the top right the way through to everything that makes a football club the way it is."

Newcastle, 19th on the table, will be in action against Crystal Palace on Saturday as it searches for a first win of the season.